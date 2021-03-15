Two S. Korean hitters out of MLB spring training with illness, injury
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean hitters have been sidelined during major league spring training, one suffering from an unspecified illness and the other dealing with a knee injury.
The San Diego Padres scratched infielder Kim Ha-seong from the lineup against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona, on Sunday (local time), with what manager Jayce Tingler said were "aches and pains." Tingler didn't elaborate further, except to say he didn't believe Kim's condition was related to the novel coronavirus. Kim had been penciled in to bat third and start at third base.
Kim, who signed a four-year, US$28 million contract with the Padres in December after seven successful years in South Korea, is off to a 2-for-18 start at the plate. He has gone hitless in his last nine at-bats, with six strikeouts in that span.
While Kim's offense has left much to be desired -- especially for a premier slugger in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) -- the 25-year-old has won positive reviews from Tingler for his defense. Kim, who was mostly a shortstop in Korea, has appeared at shortstop, second base and third base in spring training so far.
""He's been good defensively; he's running well," Tingler said over the weekend. "In general, I'd say (Kim is working through) the normal heavy legs and fatigue, which is good to go through this part of spring training. It's his first stateside spring training."
Also on the weekend, the Tampa Bay Rays announced their first baseman Choi Ji-man will be shut down for seven to 10 days with right knee inflammation.
Manager Kevin Cash said the club identified the problem in an MRI exam after Choi reported tightness in the knee.
Choi had missed a workout earlier in spring training with irritation in the same knee, but Cash said the player hadn't done anything particular to hurt his knee.
"We're not overly concerned," Cash was quoted as saying on MLB.com. "I think there's a lot of guys that certainly have a lot of inflammation in their knees and their elbows and stuff like that, and sometimes it just flares up, and I think it's flaring up for him right now."
Cash said it was too early to tell if this condition will prevent Choi from taking the field on Opening Day on April 1. He will be reevaluated after being limited to rest, recovery and rehab work over the next week or so.
In 2020, Choi had an up-and-down regular season marred by a late-season injury but played a key role in the Rays' run to the World Series. He batted .385/.529/615 in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros and impressive stretches to dig out throws at first base became Choi's trademark.
Kim and Choi join Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals on the sidelines. The South Korean left-hander was ruled out Saturday with back stiffness.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)