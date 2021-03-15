Preseason favorites rise to top early in K League season

Four matches into the 2021 season, Ulsan Hyundai FC and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are both undefeated with three wins and one draw apiece. Ulsan are in first place for now, thanks to their edge in the first tiebreaker, goals scored, at 10-7. At 10 points each, these two giants remain two ahead of the next-best club, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, also undefeated with two wins and two draws.

