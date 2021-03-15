Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(LEAD) New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back to below 400 for the first time in a week on Monday as the number of people taking virus tests decreased over the weekend, but health authorities warned that the virus curve is set to follow an upward cycle amid warm weather and an increase in nontraceable cases.
The country reported 382 more COVID-19 cases, including 370 local infections, raising the total caseload to 96,107, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon's approval rating falls to 9-week low amid LH land speculation scandal: poll
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating dropped to its lowest in nine weeks, a poll showed Monday, as his administration struggles to calm public outcry over alleged speculative land purchases by officials at the state-owned housing supply enterprise.
Public support for the ruling Democratic Party (DP) also dipped, while that for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) ascended, with less than a month left before the all-important Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections, according to Realmeter.
-----------------
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
SEOUL -- After their unsuccessful bid to win a first Grammy award, K-pop juggernauts BTS said the whole process has been an "unbelievable" experience and thanked fans for supporting them throughout the journey.
"Thank you for supporting us, thanks to you we're going through this unbelievable experience. We are truly grateful and happy. We love you Army!" Jimin, a member of the seven-piece act, shared on their official Twitter account, following the first leg of the 63rd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time).
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to focus on stabilizing markets amid rising U.S. bond yields
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it will pump up efforts to smooth out volatility of the foreign exchange market and flows of foreign capital as rising U.S. bond yields could increase market fluctuations.
The country also saw the limited possibility of an acute outflow of foreign capital as its government bonds still offer higher returns than those of U.S. Treasurys, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-----------------
S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs to meet in Seoul this week, agenda items under discussion
SEOUL -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States will hold their first face-to-face meeting in Seoul this week, and the two sides are working to fix their agendas, the defense ministry said Monday.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is set to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday for a three-day stay and will hold talks with Defense Minister Suh Wook, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Tottenham's Son Heung-min suffers hamstring injury vs. Arsenal
SEOUL -- Tottenham Hotspur didn't just lose to Arsenal in their latest North London derby; they also lost South Korean star Son Heung-min to a hamstring injury.
Son pulled up clutching his left hamstring in the 19th minute of a 2-1 loss to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday (local time). The match was scoreless as Son walked off the pitch, and Tottenham failed to stay in front after Erik Lamela put them on the board in the 33rd minute. Arsenal tied things up late in the first half, and Alexandre Lacazette scored the winner on a penalty in the 64th minute.
