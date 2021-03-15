Choo Shin-soo 'confident' vs. Japanese ace in possible Olympic duel in Tokyo
ULSAN, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Now that he has joined his new South Korean club SSG Landers, former major league All-Star Choo Shin-soo can also turn his eyes toward representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Had he stayed put in Major League Baseball (MLB), Choo wouldn't have been eligible to compete for South Korea at the Olympics. Only 40-man roster players not in the big leagues are allowed to play in the Olympics, leaving only high-level prospects or MLB veterans optioned to the minor leagues available but not an established player like Choo.
If Choo makes the final Olympic team as expected, he may be in for a tantalizing showdown against former major league starter from Japan, Masahiro Tanaka.
Tanaka, who pitched for the New York Yankees from 2014 to 2020, rejoined his original Japanese club, the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, this past offseason. Much like Choo, Tanaka became eligible for the Olympics by leaving MLB, and he has been put on Japan's provisional roster.
"I've faced him in MLB, and it'll be fun to see him in the Olympics," Choo said Sunday of Tanaka before the Landers' practice game against the KT Wiz in Ulsan. "Since we'll be representing Korea and Japan at the Olympics, the mindset will be much different (than in the majors)."
Choo went 9-for-20 with three doubles and three walks against Tanaka, putting up a .450/.522/.600 line against the right-hander.
"I am confident I can hit well against him," Choo said of his potential meeting against the Japanese star.
Choo is the greatest South Korean hitter in major league history and also one of the most successful Asian-born hitters there. In his 16 seasons, Choo had 218 home runs and 782 RBIs, more than any other Asians in the majors.
Since reporting to Landers' camp last Thursday, the former Texas Rangers outfielder has made no secret of his desire to compete at the Olympics, as long as he's picked on merit and not simply on his name. Choo said he has already spoken with national team manager Kim Kyung-moon about that selection.
"I asked him to please pick me only if he thinks I'm good enough," Choo said. "If I get selected, I want to be able to help the team. I once played at the World Baseball Classic (in 2009) when I wasn't 100 percent, and it didn't help anyone -- myself, my club (Cleveland Indians) or the national team."
Kim said Sunday he'd reached out to Choo to tell him that he was planning on putting the outfielder on the provisional roster.
"I called him while he was in his quarantine (following a trip back from the U.S.), and that was out of respect for a player of his stature," Kim said. "I said I wanted to include him on our provisional squad, and he thanked me for that. I appreciated that response."
Kim stressed that he didn't want to put any added pressure on Choo's shoulders, knowing Choo will be heavily scrutinized in his first Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season.
"I told him, 'Don't get hurt, and just go play baseball the way you want to play,'" Kim added. "I hope Choo will help grow the KBO and increase the league's popularity. It's a great thing for fans to see him play in the KBO."
