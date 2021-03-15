Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Moon to take AstraZeneca vaccine shot on March 23 to attend G-7 summit: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine shot next week in preparation for participation in a Group of Seven (G-7) summit to be held in Britain, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday, as health authorities here have decided to extend the use of the COVID-19 vaccine to the elderly.
In accordance with a related procedure drawn up by Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook plan to take the vaccine in public on March 23, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
-----------------
(3rd LD) New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back to below 400 for the first time in a week on Monday as the number of people taking virus tests decreased over the weekend, but health authorities warned that the virus curve is set to follow an upward cycle amid warm weather and an increase in nontraceable cases.
The country reported 382 more COVID-19 cases, including 370 local infections, raising the total caseload to 96,107, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 31 more cases of COVID-19 variants, total now at 213
SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday reported 31 more new cases of major COVID-19 variants, including 12 local infections, prompting health authorities to stay on guard against the spread of the more transmissible strains here.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said 24 people were confirmed to have been infected with the British variant, and seven tested positive for the South African strain, raising the total to 213.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin inoculating over-75s, other virus-vulnerable groups next month
SEOUL -- South Korea will begin administering vaccines to members of the general public aged 75 and over and other virus-vulnerable groups starting next month as part of its inoculation campaign, health authorities said Monday, with a total of 12 million people to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shots during the first half of the year.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced the list of second-quarter vaccine recipients by first including non-medical personnel and those who are not at long-term care facilities.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Moon's approval rating falls to 9-week low amid LH land speculation scandal: poll
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating dropped to its lowest in nine weeks, a poll showed Monday, as his administration struggles to calm public outcry over alleged speculative land purchases by officials at the state-owned housing supply enterprise.
Public support for the ruling Democratic Party (DP) also dipped, while that for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) ascended, with less than a month left before the all-important Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections, according to Realmeter.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Military personnel to receive COVID-19 vaccines starting in June
SEOUL -- Military personnel will begin receiving coronavirus vaccines starting in June, with those serving in inter-Korean border areas and at command and control centers to be high on the list, officials said Monday.
Under the inoculation plan, the defense ministry began administering COVID-19 vaccines this month, and around 2,400 military doctors and other healthcare workers in the military became the first recipient group.
-----------------
Family of late transgender soldier to continue legal battle for her reinstatement
SEOUL -- The family of Byun Hee-soo, a transgender former soldier who was forcibly discharged from the Army last year, will press ahead with an administrative lawsuit she had filed against the Army before her death, an advocacy group said Monday.
Byun's attorneys and family decided on Wednesday to apply for succession of the suit to "fulfill her dream (of serving the country as a transgender soldier) by winning the legal battle at all costs," the group working for Byun's reinstatement and restoration of reputation said during a press conference held in central Seoul.
-----------------
Overseas direct investment logs 1st fall in 6 years in 2020 amid pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea's overseas direct investment declined for the first time in six years last year as the pandemic dealt a blow to global investment, data showed Monday.
The value of investments made by South Korean companies reached US$54.9 billion last year, down 14.6 percent from the previous year, according to the data by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-----------------
(LEAD) Delinquent taxpayers hide 37 bln won of assets in cryptocurrencies: tax agency
SEOUL -- South Korea's tax agency said Monday that more than 2,400 delinquent taxpayers have stashed away 36.6 billion won (US$32.2 million) in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to hide their assets.
The National Tax Service (NTS) said it has cracked down on 2,416 taxpayers who have hid their income or inherited assets in virtual currencies to avoid taxation.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down after choppy trading on yield worries
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated Monday after choppy trading as rising bond yields continued to stoke concerns of earlier-than-expected post-pandemic inflation. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.68 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 3,045.71 points.
(END)