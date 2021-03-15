'Minari' earns six Oscar nominations, including best supporting actress for Youn Yuh-jung
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- "Minari," the drama film about a Korean American immigrant family, on Monday earned six nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards, including best supporting actress for South Korean Youn Yuh-jung.
In the final list of nominees unveiled by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for this year's Oscars next month, "Minari" was up for best picture, best directing, best original screenplay, best actor, best supporting actress and best score.
Youn, who played an eccentric grandmother in "Minari," became the first South Korean actress to get a nod in an acting category from the world's most coveted film award.
At the same time, "Opera," directed by South Korean filmmaker Erick Oh, was included in the five final candidates for the short animated film category.
The annual 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25.
