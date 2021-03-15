Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Minari #Oscars

'Minari' earns six Oscar nominations, including best supporting actress for Youn Yuh-jung

21:47 March 15, 2021

By Kim Boram

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- "Minari," the drama film about a Korean American immigrant family, on Monday earned six nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards, including best supporting actress for South Korean Youn Yuh-jung.

In the final list of nominees unveiled by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for this year's Oscars next month, "Minari" was up for best picture, best directing, best original screenplay, best actor, best supporting actress and best score.

Youn, who played an eccentric grandmother in "Minari," became the first South Korean actress to get a nod in an acting category from the world's most coveted film award.

This image from the Twitter account of the Academy Awards shows the nominees for best picture for this year's Oscar Awards. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This image provided by Pancinema shows a scene from "Minari." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

At the same time, "Opera," directed by South Korean filmmaker Erick Oh, was included in the five final candidates for the short animated film category.

The annual 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25.

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK