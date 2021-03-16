U.S. and allies will continue to expand engagement with N. Korea: White House
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The United States, together with its allies, will continue to expand its engagement with North Korea, a White House spokesperson said Monday.
Jen Psaki said the issue will also be a topic of discussions between top U.S. officials currently on a trip to Japan and South Korea.
"Diplomacy continues to remain our first priority. I think you can all anticipate that there will be a continued expansion of engagement with partners and allies in the region, and this will of course be a a topic of discussion," she told a daily press briefing, noting the U.S. has reached out to North Korea through a number of channels.
"But to date we have not received any response," she added.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are currently on a trip to Japan and South Korea.
A senior U.S. administration official earlier told Yonhap News Agency that the Biden administration has attempted to reach out to North Korea, "starting in mid-February, including in New York."
Pyongyang has a diplomatic mission to the United Nations in New York. The other common channel is through Sweden, which has diplomatic ties with the North.
