N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea, U.S. for joint military drills
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday slammed South Korea and the United States for conducting joint military exercises, saying that it will be difficult the peaceful "spring days" of three years ago will come back on the Korean Peninsula.
Kim Yo-jong made the criticism in a statement carried by state media, threatening to scrap a tension-easing military deal signed by the two Koreas in September 2018 and also disband an organization handling cross-border affairs.
Earlier last week, South Korea and the U.S. kicked off their springtime combined military drills involving a "minimum level of troops" given the coronavirus situation. The North has long demanded an end to joint military drills between the allies, denouncing them as a rehearsal for invasion.
