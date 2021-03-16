Korean-language dailies

-- 106 found to own land near new local town in land speculation scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't failure in real estate policies hits citizens with heavy tax (Kookmin Daily)

-- Houses subject to comprehensive real estate tax increase by 210,000 as government-set home prices rise (Donga Ilbo)

-- Over 25 percent of land owners in third new town project Seoul residents (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Police expand land speculation investigation (Segye Times)

-- Government-set home prices jump by 19 pct this year (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Government-set home prices climb nearly 20 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Koreans aged 75 and older to be vaccinated starting next month (Hankyoreh)

-- Government-set home prices jump by 19 pct this year (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Government-set home prices increase by 19 pct this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Government-set home prices rise by 19 pct this year (Korea Economic Daily)

