(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 16)

The U.S. State Department emphasized the importance of cooperation with South Korea and Japan in dealing with North Korea as Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on his visit to Asia, Monday. Blinken is thus expected to discuss ways of solidifying the trilateral alliance during his visits to Seoul and Tokyo. On Sunday, the department said in a statement, "No relationship is more important than that between South Korea and Japan." It added, "A robust and effective trilateral relationship is critical for regional and global peace and security."