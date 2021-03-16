20 ready-mixed concrete producers fined 2.5 bln won over price fixing

Go to Contents
12:00 March 16, 2021

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has decided to fine 20 ready-mixed concrete manufacturers a combined 2.51 billion won (US$2.2 million) for colluding to fix prices of construction-related material.

Sanha Industry Corp. and 19 other companies colluded to fix their sales prices and supply of ready-mixed concrete between 2012 and 2017 that was used to build houses in the greater Seoul area, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).

The commission ordered them to take corrective measures.

This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap)

