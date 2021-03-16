Seoul stocks trim gains late Tues. morning amid inflation woes
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed half of their earlier gains late Tuesday morning on inflation concerns.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.31 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,052.02 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI partially pared its gains after a strong start.
Top cap Samsung Electronics gained 0.49 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.47 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem plunged 7.25 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI declined 2.33 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.43 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics traded flat, and top internet portal operator Naver rose 0.39 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,134.0 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.3 won from the previous session's close.
