The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Moon offers public apology over LH land speculation scandal
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in apologized to the people Tuesday over alleged insider property speculation involving officials at the state-owned housing supply body, two weeks after the revelation of the case by civic groups.
"I am sorry for having caused great concern to the people," he said at the start of a weekly Cabinet meeting.
-----------------
(LEAD) New infections in 300s for 2nd day, tighter curbs eyed for greater Seoul
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases remained in the 300s for the second day Tuesday on fewer tests over the past weekend, but toughened antivirus measures will be implemented for virus-prone facilities in greater Seoul amid fears of an infection resurgence.
The country reported 363 more COVID-19 cases, including 345 local infections, raising the total caseload to 96,380, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
PM orders review of special holiday program for COVID-19 vaccinations
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Tuesday instructed health authorities to review ways of introducing a holiday program geared toward vaccinations against the new coronavirus.
"There is a need to systematize a vaccine holiday to encourage the people to participate in the vaccination campaign with assurance," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a daily interagency meeting on the coronavirus response.
-----------------
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area to adopt tighter curbs on virus-prone facilities, workplaces
SEOUL -- The Seoul metropolitan area will implement more stringent antivirus measures on virus-prone facilities and expand testing on foreign workers at industrial complexes in the area to better contain the coronavirus, the health authority said Tuesday.
Health authorities said they will closely monitor 30 multi-use facilities, including parks, amusement parks, department stores and markets, in the wider Seoul area until March 31 in response to growing concerns over a rising number of visitors in spring.
-----------------
(3rd LD) N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea for military drills with U.S., threatens to scrap military pact
SEOUL -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened Tuesday to scrap a military peace agreement with South Korea and break up a Workers' Party organ tasked with inter-Korean dialogue as she lambasted the South for conducting military exercises with the United States.
Kim Yo-jong also warned the new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden not to engage in such hostile acts, saying it better not do things that would "keep it from getting a good night's sleep" if it wants to sleep well for the next four years.
-----------------
Kakao founder pledges to donate half of assets
SEOUL -- The founder of South Korea's top mobile messenger operator Kakao Corp. said Tuesday that he will donate half of his wealth -- currently estimated to be more than 10 trillion won (US$8.9 billion).
"Through this pledge today, we commit to give more than half of our wealth back to society during our lifetime," Kim Beom-su said in a message posted on the website of the Giving Pledge.
-----------------
Powerful yellow dust storm to blow into Korea
SEOUL -- A very strong yellow dust storm originating from the inland deserts in northern China is to blanket all of South Korea beginning Tuesday morning, the state weather agency said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said all of South Korea is to come under the influence of extraordinarily high levels of yellow dust that originated from the Inner Mongolian region in northern China and the vicinity of the Gobi Desert over the weekend and was moving south by riding the northerly wind.
-----------------
Card spending growth slows sharply in 2020 due to pandemic
SEOUL -- The pace of growth of payments made with cards in South Korea slowed sharply last year as consumer spending remained tepid amid the coronavirus pandemic, central bank data showed Tuesday.
Spending made with credit, debit and prepaid cards reached a daily average of 2.52 trillion won (US$2.22 billion) in 2020, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
