Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 265 bln-won order for 3 LPG carriers
13:57 March 16, 2021
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a 265 billion-won (US$234 million) deal to build three liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.
Under the deal with a European company, Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the 91,000-cubic meter LPG carriers by October 2023, it said.
With the latest order, the shipbuilder has obtained orders worth $1.79 billion to build 19 ships, representing 23 percent of its 2021 order target of $7.7 billion.
