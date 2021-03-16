Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 265 bln-won order for 3 LPG carriers

13:57 March 16, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a 265 billion-won (US$234 million) deal to build three liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.

Under the deal with a European company, Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the 91,000-cubic meter LPG carriers by October 2023, it said.

With the latest order, the shipbuilder has obtained orders worth $1.79 billion to build 19 ships, representing 23 percent of its 2021 order target of $7.7 billion.

This photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on March 16, 2021, shows an LPG carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK