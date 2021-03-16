S. Korea proposes 'fine dust' hotline with China
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's environment minister suggested Tuesday that she and her Chinese counterpart establish a hotline to discuss urgent matters related to fine dust air pollution.
Environment Minister Han Jeoung-ae held a videoconference with her counterpart, Huang Runqiu, as high levels of fine dust have cloaked Seoul and nearby areas since the middle of last week, the environment ministry said.
Much of the pollution is believed to come from China.
The two agreed that in order to resolve the issue of fine dust, the two governments must take a special interest in it and work together, according to the ministry.
"Minister Han told Minister Huang about our people's concern over high-concentration fine dust and suggested opening a hotline that will help the two countries' high-level officials, including ministers, to urgently share their responses and strengthen cooperation in the event that high-concentration fine dust is anticipated," it said in a press release.
Huang noted that China announced in its recent session of the National People's Congress a five-year plan that includes measures to fundamentally reduce high-concentration air pollution.
He and Han agreed to work toward establishing a hotline by including it in the countries' 2021 bilateral plan on air pollution, the ministry said.
They also discussed areas of cooperation in achieving carbon neutrality, including launching a bilateral consultative body on the topic in the first half of this year.
Moreover, they agreed to work together to produce results on the global stage, such as at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, scheduled for November in Scotland.
The ministry said it was the first time the ministers held talks since Han took office in January.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)