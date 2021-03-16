BOK to cut size of MSB issuance to help stabilize markets
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Tuesday it will cut the size of monetary stabilization bond (MSB) issuance in a move to help stabilize the local financial markets.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) had planned to sell 2.2 trillion won (US$1.9 billion) worth of MSBs with a two-year maturity this week, but it will reduce the size to 1.1 trillion won, the BOK said.
The BOK had planned to sell 600 billion won worth of MSBs with a one-year maturity next week, but it will also cut the size to 300 billion won.
"The measure is expected to help stabilize volatility of interest rates," the BOK said in a statement.
The MSB is a unique policy tool devised by the Korean government to control excess liquidity in the markets. It is mainly issued by the Bank of Korea to financial institutions or individuals for the purpose.
