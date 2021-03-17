Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- President Moon apologizes to nation 2 weeks after LH land speculation suspicion (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling, opposition parties agree on special counsel, parliamentary probes into LH land speculation scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't says will revive inter-Korean Panmunjom declaration; N. Korea says it'll be difficult to see spring days of 3 years ago return (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling, opposition parties agree on special counsel probe into LH land speculation scandal, investigation into all lawmakers (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea says there'll be no spring days again, U.S. says all measures on N.K. under review (Segye Times)
-- Kim Yo-jong says spring days of 3 years ago will not return, decries S. Korea-U.S. military exercise (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 2 weeks after LH land speculation scandal, ruling, opposition parties agree on special counsel, parliamentary probes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Day before Blinken's visit, N. Korea slams S. Korea to warn U.S. (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling, opposition parties approve special counsel probe into LH land speculation scandal, investigation into all lawmakers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Entire nation roiled by comprehensive real estate holding tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Real estate holding taxes for provincial apartment units to jump more than 40 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kakao founder signs the pledge (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon offers public apology over LH land purchase scandal (Korea Herald)
-- NK strongly criticizes combined exercise (Korea Times)
(END)