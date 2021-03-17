Korean-language dailies

-- President Moon apologizes to nation 2 weeks after LH land speculation suspicion (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling, opposition parties agree on special counsel, parliamentary probes into LH land speculation scandal (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't says will revive inter-Korean Panmunjom declaration; N. Korea says it'll be difficult to see spring days of 3 years ago return (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling, opposition parties agree on special counsel probe into LH land speculation scandal, investigation into all lawmakers (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea says there'll be no spring days again, U.S. says all measures on N.K. under review (Segye Times)

-- Kim Yo-jong says spring days of 3 years ago will not return, decries S. Korea-U.S. military exercise (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 2 weeks after LH land speculation scandal, ruling, opposition parties agree on special counsel, parliamentary probes (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Day before Blinken's visit, N. Korea slams S. Korea to warn U.S. (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling, opposition parties approve special counsel probe into LH land speculation scandal, investigation into all lawmakers (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Entire nation roiled by comprehensive real estate holding tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Real estate holding taxes for provincial apartment units to jump more than 40 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

