(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 17)

Over the past decade, South Korean companies, public and private alike, have retreated from natural resources development projects abroad. State-run energy and mining firms invested a total of $713 million in overseas resources development projects last year, about one-tenth of the corresponding figure for 2011, which stood at $7.03 billion, according to data submitted to a lawmaker's office recently by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. The amount allocated from the state budget to help finance offshore resources development projects decreased from 309.3 billion won ($272.7 million) in 2010 to a record low of 34.9 billion won this year. Various tax benefits for such projects have also been repealed during the cited period.