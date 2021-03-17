(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 17)

The reckless policy actions to contain housing prices have only hardened public lives. Appraisal value becomes the basis for various taxes, including property ownership tax. When they rise, property and comprehensive real estate taxes also increase, as well as premiums on medical insurance. Under the latest rates in Seoul, one out of every five households in the capital will face a substantially fatter tax bill as their home appraisal value exceeds 900 million won ($795,000). Many small apartments in northern Seoul will also face more tax. Taxes aimed to levy riches in Gangnam have extended to the middle class.