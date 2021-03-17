Banks' average capital adequacy ratio rises in 2020
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banks saw their financial health improve last year as they recorded higher profits and raised capital amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
The average capital adequacy ratio of 19 commercial and state-run banks stood at 15 percent as of end-2020, up 1.08 percentage points from the end of 2019, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
A key barometer of financial soundness, the ratio measures the proportion of a bank's capital to its risk-weighted assets.
The FSS said most lenders had higher capital adequacy ratios than the international standard, despite a steady rise in lending stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an international organization of central banks, advises lenders to maintain a ratio of 8 percent or higher.
At the end of last year, KB Kookmin, Hana, Shinhan and other major lenders boasted stable capital adequacy ratios of 14-16 percent.
The figure for two state banks -- the Korea Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of Korea -- came to 15.96 percent and 15.3 percent, respectively.
The ratio for Kakao Bank, one of the country's two internet-only lenders, stood at 20.03 percent, up 9.21 percentage points from a year ago. Kakao Bank raised capital in the fourth quarter of last year.
