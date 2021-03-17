(Yonhap Interview) New coach for newly named KBO team embraces opportunity to teach

"A lot of foreign pitchers that are successful are guys who throw two-seam fastballs," Knight said, referring to the pitch with late-breaking action. "It's because most of the hitters in the KBO still continue to have what I would consider more of an old-school swing. With that, and also the fact that the strike zone is not as high in the KBO, throwing something that you can work down in the zone and that moves just enough, that's something I want to be able to teach and help out minor league guys."