Finance ministers of S. Korea, U.S. discuss ways for cooperation amid pandemic
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Top economic policymakers of South Korea and the United States held phone talks Tuesday to discuss ways to promote economic and financial cooperation amid the pandemic, Seoul's finance ministry said.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agreed to strengthen policy coordination to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and better fight climate change, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It marked their first talks since Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve, took office in January under the Biden administration.
Hong proposed the two nations promote strategic cooperation in five sectors, including bio-health, climate change and green energy, according to the finance ministry.
In a separate Facebook message, Hong said he shared the view with Yellen about the need to maintain expansionary fiscal and monetary policy to pull off a fast economic recovery from the pandemic.
"We've reaffirmed the need for economic cooperation in the face of heightened volatility in global financial markets and other global challenges," Hong said.
