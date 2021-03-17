Seoul stocks extend losses late Wed. morning ahead of FOMC results
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Wednesday morning on selling by foreigners and institutions amid rising uncertainties ahead of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 25.16 points, or 0.82 percent, to 3,042.01 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks fell as investors continued to wonder if the Federal Reserve would step up to soothe market concerns of earlier-than-expected post-pandemic inflation.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.48 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.36 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver traded flat, and its rival Kakao advanced 1.25 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 1.64 percent, with Celltrion moving down 1.35 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 4.15 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 1.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,130.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.05 won from the previous session's close.
