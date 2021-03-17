Pfizer vaccines for 500,000 people to arrive in S. Korea from late March
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- A second batch of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccines for around 500,000 members of the general public aged 75 and over and other virus-vulnerable groups will arrive in South Korea starting late this month, health authorities said Wednesday.
Pfizer products for 250,000 people will first arrive on March 24 and those for another 250,000 people starting in the last week of March, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The products are provided under a direct contract between the U.S. pharmaceutical firm and the Seoul government.
The first batch of Pfizer vaccines under the World Health Organization's global vaccine COVAX Facility project, COVAX, for around 50,000 front-line health care workers treating COVID-19 patients was distributed in late February.
AstraZeneca's vaccines for another 1.05 million people under COVAX will arrive in the country in April, the authorities said.
The KDCA earlier announced the list of second-quarter vaccine recipients, including non-medical personnel and those who are not at long-term care facilities.
Around 3.64 million people aged 75 and older will begin getting vaccinated in the first week of April, the KDCA said.
Vaccines provided by Pfizer will be given at 22 state-run vaccination facilities, as the products require ultra-cold chain storage, the authorities said.
The authorities further said they plan to build a total of 254 such facilities at general hospitals, gymnasiums and other kinds of government sites across the country by July.
The government has already secured enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate 79 million people under COVAX and separate contracts with five foreign drug firms, including Pfizer.
