S. Korean-born short tracker acquired Chinese nationality last year: immigration records

The agency for the 2018 Olympic gold medalist said on March 6 that Lim was undergoing a special naturalization process in hopes of competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics for the host country. Lim had been going through a protracted legal battle over sexual harassment charges from 2019 and, according to the agency, Lim decided he wouldn't be able to skate at the Olympics next year unless he did so for another country.

