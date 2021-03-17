Go to Contents
Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China

16:45 March 17, 2021

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening cooperation with South Korea, saying the two countries' alliance has "never been more important" given "unprecedented challenges" posed by North Korea and China.

Austin made the remark during his first in-person meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook in Seoul, calling their alliance a "linchpin" for peace, security and prosperity for Northeast Asia.

"Our commitment to the U.S.-ROK alliance, which has been steadfast for 70 years, remains ironclad," he said. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

Austin arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, from Japan earlier in the day for a three-day stay as part of his first Asia swing since taking office in January. He is the first Cabinet-level U.S. official of the Biden administration to visit the country.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on March 17, 2021, for a three-day visit to South Korea. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)


