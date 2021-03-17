Japanese FM writes back to S. Korean counterpart over 10th anniv. of East Japan quake
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi sent a response to a letter from his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, marking the first exchange between the two top diplomats since Chung took office last month, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Motegi's letter came a week after Chung delivered a message expressing solace to the Japanese people on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake on Japan's east coast, as Seoul seeks to mend ties with Tokyo, strained over colonial-era history and trade.
"We received a reply on March 16 in response to Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong's message to Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake," the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The message marks Chung's first contact with Motegi since he was appointed as foreign minister last month.
Since his inauguration, Chung has held phone talks with his counterparts from major countries but Japan was not among them.
Observers say that a phone call between Seoul and Tokyo could take place in the near future as the Joe Biden administration has called for stronger trilateral cooperation with its Asian allies to confront shared challenges. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is visiting South Korea for talks with officials after he visited Japan as part of his first overseas trip.
On March 11, 2011, Japan suffered the tragedy due to a devastating earthquake, ensuing tsunami and nuclear accident on its east coast. Soon after the disaster, South Korea sent an emergency relief team to help search and rescue operations.
