Actress Lee Young-ae to return to small screen with new comedy thriller
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean star actress Lee Young-ae will return to the small screen after four years off, with a new comedy thriller, the drama's studio said Wednesday.
Lee, who rose to global stardom for her role in the smash-hit historical drama "Daejanggeum" (2003), will star in the series, tentatively named "Koo Kyung-yi," as an insurance investigator, according to KeyEast.
The series is about an insurance investigator who happens to face a mysterious accident and tries to unearth the truth.
It is her first TV project since the historical romance "Saimdang, Memoir of Colors" (2017).
Director Lee Jung-heum, who made the crime melodrama "Nobody Knows" (2020), will helm the upcoming series, co-produced by KeyEast and Creative Leaders Group 8.
KeyEast said production will start in June but its platform is not yet determined.
