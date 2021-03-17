Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday the alliance with South Korea has "never been more important" given "unprecedented challenges" from North Korea and China, as he reaffirmed Washington's security commitment to the South.
Austin made the remark at the start of his first in-person talks with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook in Seoul, calling their alliance a "linchpin" for peace, security and prosperity for Northeast Asia, and their military readiness a "top priority."
-----------------
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to continue in S. Korea: authorities
SEOUL -- South Korean health authorities said Wednesday that the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will continue despite major European countries' decision to pause vaccinations to investigate reported side effects.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a press release that there is no evidence suggesting correlation between vaccines manufactured by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University and reports of blood clots in some recipients.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Police raid land ministry over mounting LH scandal
SUWON, South Korea -- Police conducted raids on Wednesday into multiple places, including the land ministry, in a widening investigation into alleged land speculation by employees of a state housing developer.
Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency has sent investigators, 33 in total, to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in the administrative capital of Sejong, some 120 kilometers south of Seoul.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New infections rebound to 400s, AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to continue
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 400 Wednesday on increased virus tests and a continued rise in cluster infections, stoking woes over a resurgence down the road.
The country reported 469 more COVID-19 cases, including 452 local infections, raising the total caseload to 96,849, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
N.K. propaganda outlet carries poster depicting S. Korea-U.S. alliance crushed
SEOUL -- A North Korean media outlet on Wednesday unveiled a propaganda poster depicting a club hammer smashing the alliance between South Korea and the United States, as the top U.S. diplomat and the defense chief visited here for discussions on the North and other alliance issues.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were set to hold one-on-one meetings later in the day with their South Korean counterparts. North Korea is expected to top the agenda during their meetings.
-----------------
(LEAD) Blinken arrives in S. Korea for talks on N. Korea, alliance
SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for talks with Seoul officials on diplomacy with North Korea, joint efforts to revitalize the alliance and other issues, officials said.
Blinken came here after he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Japan as part of their first overseas trip since the Jan. 20 launch of the Joe Biden administration. Austin flew in hours earlier.
-----------------
(LEAD) 4 people of Korean descent killed in Atlanta shootings: foreign ministry
SEOUL -- Four people of Korean descent were among those killed in a series of deadly shootings in the U.S. city of Atlanta, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
South Korea's Consulate General in Atlanta sent consular staff members to check if there were any other Korean causalities in the shootings, the ministry said.
-----------------
(News Focus) Job recovery looks distant amid extended pandemic fallout
SEOUL -- In a sign of a mild improvement in the job market hit hard by the pandemic, South Korea's job losses eased last month compared to the previous month, but it would take longer than expected time for employment in Asia's fourth-largest economy to show a meaningful recovery.
The number of employed people reached 26.3 million in February, 473,000 fewer than a year earlier, according to data from Statistics Korea.
