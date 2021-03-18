(2nd LD) President Biden grieves for people killed in tragic shooting in Atlanta: Harris
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks from President Biden in paras 8-10; ADDS photo)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The entire United States, including President Joe Biden, grieves for the people killed in tragic shootings in Atlanta, Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday.
"It is tragic. Our country, the president and I and all of us, we grieve for those lost. Our prayers are with the families of those who have been killed," the vice president said, according to White House pool reports.
Her remarks came one day after a 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, went on a shooting rampage at three spas in Atlanta, Georgia, leaving eight people killed and one injured.
The shootings took place in neighborhoods with a high density of Korean Americans, and those killed included four people of Korean descent.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki earlier said the president had been briefed about the "horrific shootings" overnight.
Harris noted the exact motive of the suspect has yet to be determined, but underscored the shock it must have inflicted on the Asian-American community.
"The investigation is ongoing. We don't yet know, we're not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian-American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people," she said to reporters at the White House.
Her concern was soon echoed by Biden, who called the incident "very troubling."
"The investigation is ongoing. And the question of motivation is still to be determined. But whatever the motivation here, I know that Asian Americans are very concerned, because as you know I've been speaking about the brutality against Asian Americans for the last couple of months and I think it is very troubling," said Biden.
The president said he will have more to say as the investigation proceeds.
Law enforcement officials in Georgia earlier said it was too early to determine if the shootings had been motivated by hate.
The U.S. has seen a sharp spike in the number of hate crimes targeting Asian-Americans since the outbreak of the new coronavirus last year that is widely believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
A congressional caucus of Asian Pacific Americans earlier said more than 3,000 anti-Asian hate incidents have been reported in the U.S. since early 2020.
