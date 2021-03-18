Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Justice minister exercises investigation command over ex-PM's bribery case (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Investigation command issued again over prosecution's no-suspension decision (Kookmin Daily)
-- Justice minister exercises investigation command over ex-PM's case (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ulsan mayor suspected of land speculation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Justice minister issues investigation command over Han's case (Segye Times)
-- Shootings against Korean descents in Atlanta (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Justice minister issues investigation command to save Han (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Small businesses' face difficulties in getting loans amid falling credit ratings (Hankyoreh)
-- Justice ministry, prosecution in conflict over ex-PM's case (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. defense chief highlights alliance with S. Korea against unprecedented challenges from N.K., China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Family members of ruling party lawmaker suspected of land speculation (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Expats feel singled out by Seoul's Covid-19 test order (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- US reaffirms alliance with Seoul in countering Beijing, Pyongyang (Korea Herald)
-- US emphasizes alliance to counter China's influence (Korea Times)
