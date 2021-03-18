Full text of joint statement of 2021 S. Korea-U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting

Both sides reaffirmed a mutual commitment to the defense of the ROK and to the strengthening of the ROK-U.S. combined defense posture, consistent with the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty. U.S. officials reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK and its extended deterrence using the full range of U.S. capabilities. Both sides committed to strengthening the Alliance deterrence posture, and they reiterated the importance of maintaining joint readiness against all shared threats to the Alliance through combined training and exercises. Both Secretaries and Ministers noted that U.S. forces in the ROK continue to play a critical role in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, and committed to continuing to ensure that we have the force posture and capabilities necessary to meet our common challenges.