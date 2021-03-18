Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open higher as FOMC comments calm investor concerns

09:35 March 18, 2021

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's reiteration that rates would remain at near-zero through 2023.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 32.5 points, or 1.07 percent, to 3,080 points as of 9:23 a.m.

Stocks started strong as the results from a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting partially soothed market concerns of earlier-than-expected post-pandemic inflation.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics advanced 1.22 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 2.86 percent.

Giant internet portal operator Naver climbed 1.83 percent, and its rival Kakao increased 1.03 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics moved up 1.25 percent, with Celltrion rising 1.53 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem added 0.93 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor went up 1.94 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,122.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 8 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK