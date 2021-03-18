Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #COVID-19 #coronavirus

3 Army officers test positive for virus

10:22 March 18, 2021

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Three Army officers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.

An officer in Hwaseong, 43 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive after developing symptoms, and another officer at the same base was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 following contact with the first officer, according to the ministry.

In the eastern coastal city of Sokcho, an officer tested positive after a family member was confirmed to be infected.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 632.

Nationwide, South Korea added 445 new cases, bringing the total caseload to 97,294.

Citizens wait in line to receive new coronavirus tests at a temporary testing site set up in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul on March 7, 2021. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK