Seoul stocks extend gains late Thur. morning on eased inflation woes
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Thursday morning, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's reiteration that rates will remain at near zero through 2023.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 38.1 points, or 1.25 percent, to 3,085.6 points as of 11:20 a.m.
After a strong start, stocks further extended gains as the results from a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting partially soothed market concerns of earlier-than-expected post-pandemic inflation.
Auto and tech stocks fared strong in Seoul, while insurance and bank shares slumped.
Top cap Samsung Electronics advanced 1.46 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 2.86 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver surged 6.91 percent, and its rival Kakao increased 3.51 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics moved up 1.53 percent, with Celltrion rising 0.34 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem added 0.7 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor went up 1.72 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,123.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.65 won from the previous session's close.
