-----------------
(2nd LD) Blinken stresses China's 'clear self-interest,' 'critical' role in N.K. denuclearization
SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that China has a "clear self-interest" and a "critical" role to play in persuading North Korea to denuclearize, stressing Beijing's obligation to "fully" enforce anti-Pyongyang sanctions.
Blinken made the remarks during a press conference after the "two plus two" talks in Seoul that involved Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Seoul's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea says will ignore contact from U.S. unless Washington withdraws hostile policies
SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday that it will continue to ignore any contact from the United States unless Washington withdraws its hostile policies toward Pyongyang.
North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui also confirmed in a statement that the U.S. reached out to Pyongyang even the day before its combined exercises with South Korea from a "third country."
-----------------
Pentagon chief says wartime operational control transition will take more time
SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Thursday that the envisioned transition of the wartime operational control (OPCON) will take more time, though the two sides will continue to work toward the goal.
The two sides are pushing for the conditions-based OPCON transition of South Korean troops from Washington to Seoul. Though it is not time-based, Seoul hopes to take it back within the term of the current Moon Jae-in administration that ends in May 2022.
-----------------
(3rd LD) President Biden says Atlanta shootings 'very troubling'
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday offered condolences to the families of victims in deadly shootings in Atlanta, calling the incident "very troubling."
"The investigation is ongoing. And the question of motivation is still to be determined," Biden said after speaking to the U.S. attorney general and director fo the Federal Bureau of Investigation about their ongoing investigation of the shootings on the previous day that killed eight people, including four people of Korean descent.
-----------------
Vaccine producer SK Bioscience makes strong stock market debut
SEOUL -- South Korean vaccine maker SK Bioscience Co. made a splash in its debut on the main bourse Thursday, trading at more than two times its initial public offering (IPO) price.
Instantly after the opening bell, its stock price soared to the daily permissible ceiling of 169,000 won (US$149.43), up 30 percent from its opening price and sharply up from the IPO price of 65,000 won.
-----------------
Seoul stocks extend gains late Thur. morning on eased inflation woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Thursday morning, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's reiteration that rates will remain at near zero through 2023.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 38.1 points, or 1.25 percent, to 3,085.6 points as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) New infections in 400s for 2nd day, upturn in virus curve worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases remained in the 400s for a second straight day Thursday as cluster infections and untraceable cases continued to rise, raising concerns that the country may be on the verge of another resurgence in virus cases.
The country reported 445 more COVID-19 cases, including 427 local infections, raising the total caseload to 97,294, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
BTS earns double platinum in U.S. with megahit 'Dynamite'
SEOUL -- The BTS megahit "Dynamite" has become a double platinum certified single in the United States in the latest record-breaking streak for the K-pop juggernauts.
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced Wednesday (U.S. time) that the septet's digital single "Dynamite" released in August has earned double platinum.
