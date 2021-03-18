Blinken says U.S. is looking at 'everything' with 'open mind' in N. Korea policy review
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the United States is looking at "everything" from pressure to diplomacy with a "very open mind" in its ongoing efforts to craft a strategy to deal with North Korea.
During a virtual roundtable with local journalists, Blinken made the remarks in response to a question on whether U.S. President Joe Biden is open to the idea of meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for a summit.
"We're looking at everything. We're obviously looking at ... are there different kinds of pressure points that might convince North Korea to make progress, and we're looking at diplomacy, and what different types of diplomacy might take," the top U.S. diplomat said.
"The goal is to really figure out how we can have the best chance in resolving the challenges posed by North Korea to us and unfortunately to its own people ... We have a very open mind about it and that open mind is being informed by allies like South Korea," he added.
Washington has been in close coordination with South Korea, Japan and other allies to complete its ongoing review of policy on North Korea, which Blinken has said will be competed in the coming weeks.
Blinken stressed that Washington is eyeing an effective policy for "real progress" on achieving the North's denuclearization, peace and a better future for the people of the reclusive country.
"The most important thing is to try to determine what would be an effective policy for actually making progress, real progress on those goals," he said.
"We are not looking at it in a vacuum, in isolation. We are doing it really in close consultation with countries that are equally or even more concerned about that, starting with South Korea," he added.
The meeting with reporters came hours after Blinken held a "two plus two" meeting involving Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Seoul's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook.
Blinken and Austin arrived here Wednesday after a three-day visit to Tokyo as part of the Biden administration's first Cabinet-level overseas trip designed to rebuild America's democratic alliances.
