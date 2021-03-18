Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea US dialogue

S. Korea, U.S. to launch new working-level policy dialogue aimed at cementing alliance

17:11 March 18, 2021

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States plan to launch a new regular working-level diplomatic dialogue later this week to reinforce their bilateral alliance, a foreign ministry official said Thursday.

The two sides will hold the inaugural session of the director general-level Bilateral Policy Dialogue on Friday, the day after the allies held their first two-plus-two meeting of foreign and defense ministers in Seoul to discuss a coordinated strategy on North Korea and other alliance-related issues.

"We anticipate that the consultative body will help coordinate on details about pending issues on a regular basis and contribute to strengthening the bilateral alliance," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

In September last year, Seoul and Washington sought to institute what was initially known as the "alliance dialogue." But the discussions on the establishment of the new platform lost traction due to the U.S. presidential election.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK