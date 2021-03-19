Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea, U.S. say they agree on 'fully coordinated strategy toward N. Korea' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- U.S. bashes China, requests joint action as alliance (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. calls N. Korea 'repressive government,' N. Korea says 'no dialogue,' S. Korea calls for 'resuming dialogue' (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm alliance but denuclearization of Korean Peninsula absent in statement (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea remains silent on U.S. request to join 'anti-China alliance' (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, U.S. joint statement leaves out 'N.K. denuclearization' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. take different stances on N. Korea, China (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. agree on 'fully coordinated strategy toward North Korea' (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S. pokes sore spots in S. Korea's diplomacy like Quad, N. Korean nuclear issue, human rights (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Complete denuclearization of N. Korea' omitted from S. Korea, U.S. joint statement (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hike in resource prices hits small and midsized companies (Korea Economic Daily)

