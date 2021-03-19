(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 19)

However, South Korea and the U.S. have revealed some differences over how to resolve the nuclear issue. Seoul wants to engage the North Korean regime to encourage its denuclearization, while Washington apparently is opting to use pressure and diplomacy at the same time. Minister Chung suggested that the Biden administration uphold an agreement reached at the Singapore summit between then U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2018. But Blinken virtually rejected the suggestion. Instead, he raised the issue of the North's human rights abuse. He also accused Beijing for using "coercion and aggression" on the international stage, an apparent move to prod the South to join the U.S.-led front against China.