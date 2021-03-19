Seoul stocks trade lower on U.S. Treasury yields hike
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade bearish late Friday morning amid inflation uncertainties, although the key stock index trimmed part of its earlier losses that stemmed from an overnight hike in long-term U.S. Treasury yields.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 34.15 points, or 1.11 percent, to 3,031.86 points as of 11:20 a.m.
After losing 1.4 percent within the first 15 minutes of trading, the KOSPI recovered some of the losses.
Tech stocks, sensitive to inflation, dropped.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.02 percent, as the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note surged, briefly topping the 1.75 percent mark for the first time since January last year.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 1.09 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 2.46 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 3.48 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI retreated 2.27 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor went down 1.92 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics decreased 1.39 percent, and top internet portal operator Naver edged down 0.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,134.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 10.35 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)