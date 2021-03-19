FC Seoul, Suwon Samsung on the rise heading into season's 1st 'Super Match'

Jeonbuk, sitting two points clear on four wins and a draw, will host winless Suwon FC at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. With just two draws and three losses, Suwon FC are one of three clubs still without a victory this year. And they couldn't have picked a worse opponent to play in the midst of their slide. Jeonbuk have won three straight matches by a combined score of 7-3.

