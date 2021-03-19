FC Seoul, Suwon Samsung on the rise heading into season's 1st 'Super Match'
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- There was nothing super about the famed K League 1 derby dubbed the "Super Match" between FC Seoul and Suwon Samsung Bluewings last year. Both clubs plodded their way through a disappointing campaign and both had new head coach by the end of the season, with FC Seoul churning through three caretaker bosses.
But as they head into their first meeting of the season at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Suwon World Cup Stadium, some 45 kilometers south of Seoul, things are looking up now for both.
Suwon Samsung Bluewings remain undefeated with three wins and two draws, their 11 points good enough for third place, and they've allowed a league-low one goal so far. FC Seoul are breathing down their neck with nine points, alone in fourth, on three wins and two losses. They've won the last two matches.
Suwon Samsung Bluewings have a chance to overtake Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors at first place, though considering Jeonbuk's opponents this weekend, it may not happen right away.
Jeonbuk, sitting two points clear on four wins and a draw, will host winless Suwon FC at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. With just two draws and three losses, Suwon FC are one of three clubs still without a victory this year. And they couldn't have picked a worse opponent to play in the midst of their slide. Jeonbuk have won three straight matches by a combined score of 7-3.
Another winless club, Daegu FC, will host second-place Ulsan Hyundai FC at 7 p.m. Sunday. Daegu FC, too, have two draws and three losses, an underwhelming start for a club that ended in fifth place last year.
Gangwon FC's quest for win No. 1 will continue at 2 p.m. on Sunday against Incheon United. Incheon already have two wins in five matches this year, after opening last season on a 15-match winless slide.
Jeju United, one of four undefeated clubs so far, will host Gwangju FC at 2 p.m. Saturday. Jeju's stingy defense has been one of the early stories to watch this year.
After teams play their match No. 6 this weekend, the K League 1 will go on a break until April 1. The South Korean national team will travel to Japan for a friendly match next Thursday, and head coach Paulo Bento's 23-man roster includes 13 K League 1 players, six of them from Ulsan.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)