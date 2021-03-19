Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) New virus cases in 400s for 3rd day, AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to ramp up
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 400s for the third day Friday, as sporadic cluster infections have not shown let up in the greater Seoul area amid increased travels and loosened vigilance against the pandemic.
The country reported 463 more COVID-19 cases, including 441 local infections, raising the total caseload to 97,757, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) Domestic demand suffers extended slumps amid pandemic: finance ministry
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is on a recovery track on robust exports and investment, but domestic demand remains sluggish amid the pandemic, the finance ministry said Friday.
But the government did not say in its monthly economic assessment report that economic uncertainty persists.
(LEAD) S. Korea accelerates AstraZeneca vaccine rollout as EU regulator eases safety concerns
SEOUL -- South Korea is posed to speed up the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as part of its inoculation campaign as the European Union's medicines regulator assessed that there is no link to blood clots found in some recipients.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced Thursday (local time) that there is no evidence suggesting a correlation between the vaccine manufactured by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University and reports of blood clots, and that the jab is "safe and effective."
(LEAD) N. Korea says it will sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia for extraditing citizen to U.S.
SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday it will cut off diplomatic relations with Malaysia for extraditing one of its nationals to the United States to face money laundering charges and pinned Washington as the "backstage manipulator."
Mun Chol-myong, a North Korean businessmen living in Malaysia, was accused of supplying prohibited luxury items from Singapore to Pyongyang and laundering funds through shell companies in violation of U.N. sanctions. Last week, Malaysia's top court ruled that he can be extradited to Washington, rejecting his appeal challenging the extradition request from the U.S.
(Yonhap Interview) Bending without breaking: Jamie Romak eager for fresh start in KBO after tough 2020
SEOUL -- On many levels, SSG Landers' slugger Jamie Romak had a challenging 2020 season in South Korea.
Sure, the Canadian first baseman still hit 32 home runs and knocked in 91 runs in 139 games for his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team, then called the SK Wyverns prior to a recent ownership change. And yet, even with Romak doing his usual damage at the plate, the Wyverns struggled to a ninth-place finish in the 10-team league, with a 51-92-1 (wins-losses-ties) record. It was their worst mark in Romak's four seasons in South Korea.
(LEAD) Gov't, ruling party seek tougher rule on public officials' property registration
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the government agreed Friday to push for expanding the asset declaration system of civil servants in a bid to stave off their unfair and illicit real estate transactions.
The two sides announced the move at the start of a high-level meeting also involving Cheong Wa Dae on measures to prevent the recurrence of an incident like the snowballing scandal centered around the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), the state housing supply arm. The session was held at the National Assembly.
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that he had the pleasure of eating spicy Korean tofu stew during his trip to Seoul this week, in an apparent show of affection for Korean cuisine and culture.
On Thursday, Blinken wrapped up his two-day trip to Korea, which was part of the Joe Biden administration's first Cabinet-level overseas trip meant to highlight its priority to "reinvigorate and modernize" democratic alliances against a recalcitrant North Korea and an assertive China.
