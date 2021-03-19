Samyang Foods' sales hit new record in 2020 amid pandemic
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean foodmaker Samyang Foods Co. said Friday its sales reached a new high in 2020 thanks to increased exports of major products and strong demand for its instant noodles amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Samyang Foods said its consolidated sales came to 648.5 billion won (US$573 million) last year, up 19.3 percent from the previous year.
The company's operating profit also spiked 21.9 percent on-year to a fresh record of 95.3 billion won.
Samyang Foods said last year's sales rose sharply on the expansion of key products' exports, brisk demand for instant noodles called "ramyeon" in Korean and stepped-up overseas marketing.
Samyang Foods' overseas shipments spiked 35.8 percent on-year to 370.3 billion won last year, accounting for slightly over 57 percent of its top line.
Exports to China and Southeast Asia, its largest overseas market, climbed 20 percent and 18 percent from a year ago, respectively, with shipments to the United States shooting up 120 percent, according to the company.
