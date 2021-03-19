Watchdog launches review of whether mandatory virus test orders for foreigners violate human rights
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's human rights watchdog on Friday launched an official inquiry to determine whether administrative orders from local governments requiring foreigners be tested for COVID-19 constitute discrimination or human rights infringement.
On Wednesday, the Seoul city government issued an administrative order requiring all foreign workers in the city to undergo mandatory virus tests by the end of March amid a recent spike in infection cases in areas and workplaces concentrated with foreign nationals.
Earlier in the month, the government of Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul also ordered migrant workers in the province to take mandatory coronavirus tests.
In announcing the launch of the inquiry, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) stated that "a number of foreigners have submitted petitions, noting the administrative orders (for mandatory tests) feel as if they are (expressions of) hatred and racial discrimination."
"Upon this, the commission is planning to determine whether they constitute discrimination (against foreigners) or violations of human rights," NHRC said.
The statement appeared to criticize the orders, saying that "a policy that excludes or segregates immigrants could encourage negative perception or discrimination against immigrants; shake up the foundation for social unity, solidarity and trust; and lead to hate crimes based on race."
The mandatory virus test orders triggered a backlash among the foreign community in the country, with British Ambassador to South Korea Simon Smith openly voicing protest in a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday. The British Embassy has also lodged a complaint against the measures with the rights watchdog.
The human rights center of Seoul National University, which has some 2,000 foreign students, professors and researchers, has also sent a letter of complaint to Seoul, demanding the withdrawal of the administrative orders.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)