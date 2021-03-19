U.S. soldier at Camp Humphreys tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- An American soldier at the U.S. military headquarters in South Korea has tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday.
The soldier at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, received the test Thursday after showing symptoms of COVID-19, according to the U.S. military.
The soldier has been put in an isolation facility for confirmed patients.
The case raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 794, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the U.S.
The U.S. keeps some 28,000 troops in South Korea to deter North Korean aggression, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
(END)