09:15 March 20, 2021

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Senior prosecutors decide to drop ex-prime minister Han Myeong-sook's bribery case (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 23 more public servants, including Cheong Wa Dae official, suspected of land speculation (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S., China bash each other at high-level talks (Donga llbo)
-- 28 more public sector employees suspected of land speculation (Segye Times)
-- High-level talks between Beijing, Washington end in brawl (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 23 more, as well as mid-level presidential official, suspected of land speculation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prostitutes still working amid pandemic, looking back on their past year (Hankyoreh)
-- Justice Minister Park Beom-kye's investigation orders end in fruitless effort (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mid-level official working for the Presidential Security Service suspected of land speculation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Soaring salaries for developers change 'salary maps' for companies (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

