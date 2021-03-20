Korean-language dailies

-- Senior prosecutors decide to drop ex-prime minister Han Myeong-sook's bribery case (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 23 more public servants, including Cheong Wa Dae official, suspected of land speculation (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S., China bash each other at high-level talks (Donga llbo)

-- 28 more public sector employees suspected of land speculation (Segye Times)

-- High-level talks between Beijing, Washington end in brawl (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 23 more, as well as mid-level presidential official, suspected of land speculation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prostitutes still working amid pandemic, looking back on their past year (Hankyoreh)

-- Justice Minister Park Beom-kye's investigation orders end in fruitless effort (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Mid-level official working for the Presidential Security Service suspected of land speculation (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Soaring salaries for developers change 'salary maps' for companies (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)