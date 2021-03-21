Choo Shin-soo strikes out twice in KBO preseason debut

Choo, the biggest offseason signing by the SSG Landers, went 0-for-3 from the No. 2 spot against the NC Dinos at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The preseason in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) was scheduled to begin across the nation on Saturday, but all five games were rained out, delaying Choo's first appearance by 24 hours. The preseason will run through March 30, and games canceled by inclement weather will not be made up.

