(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 22)

Denuclearization of North Korea literally means the elimination of all of its nuclear weapons. Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula means the removal of nuclear weapons not only in the North but also in the South if they ever exist. Pyongyang demands the denuclearization of the "Chosun Peninsula," effectively the same expression as the Korean Peninsula. However, the phrase used by North Korea covers not only its own nuclear weapons, but also the removal of the US nuclear umbrella that protects South Korea and even the withdrawal of US forces from the South.