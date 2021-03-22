(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 22)

Justice Minister Park Beom-gye is cornered after invoking his rights to command the prosecution's re-investigation into a bribery case involving former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook to see if prosecutors forced inmates of the businessman who gave her political slush funds to give false testimony about him in the trial. After an investigation cleared those prosecutors of forced perjury charges, the justice minister ordered an expanded group of senior prosecutors to review the decision, but its conclusion did not change. Despite the participation of pro-government prosecutors in the expanded meeting in the Supreme Prosecutors' Office last week, only two out of the 14 top prosecutors mentioned the need to indict the inmate.